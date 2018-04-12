Randgold Resources (RRS) PT Raised to GBX 7,300

Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 7,000 ($98.94) to GBX 7,300 ($103.18) in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RRS. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Randgold Resources to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 6,600 ($93.29) to GBX 4,900 ($69.26) in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Randgold Resources from GBX 7,500 ($106.01) to GBX 7,000 ($98.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,160 ($101.20) target price on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Randgold Resources to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 7,800 ($110.25) to GBX 7,700 ($108.83) in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,616.47 ($107.65).

Shares of RRS traded down GBX 182 ($2.57) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,694 ($80.48). 232,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,212. Randgold Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 5,760 ($81.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,255 ($116.68).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Randgold Resources’s previous dividend of $1.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/randgold-resources-rrs-given-new-gbx-7300-price-target-at-jpmorgan-chase-updated.html.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.