Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, March 19th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.73.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 326,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,581. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,202.35, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.69%. The company had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 18,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $500,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 16,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $457,214.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,364,381 shares of company stock valued at $75,944,550. 56.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $7,896,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 417.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 361,392 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 288,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 268,771 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/rapid7-rpd-stock-rating-lowered-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated-updated.html.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users.

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.