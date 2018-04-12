Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $179,605.00 and $388.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008849 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001694 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000695 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011100 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum.

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.