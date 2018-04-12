Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €585.00 ($722.22) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €610.00 ($753.09) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €495.00 ($611.11) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €620.00 ($765.43) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($740.74) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rational currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €563.57 ($695.77).

RAA stock opened at €528.00 ($651.85) on Tuesday. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($528.80) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($734.59).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rational (RAA) Given a €585.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/rational-raa-pt-set-at-585-00-by-independent-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center MULTIFICIENCY product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.