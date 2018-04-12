Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Hits $30.67 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $30.67 million and approximately $241,816.00 worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00816823 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00175834 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 827,890,158 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

