Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 172.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $208,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $242,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.01, for a total transaction of $420,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,304.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 7,934 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.37, for a total value of $3,343,149.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,217.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $43,410,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Vetr downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $507.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $412.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45,863.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.57. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $251.13 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/raymond-james-associates-grows-position-in-intuitive-surgical-inc-isrg-updated-updated.html.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.