Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Vale SA (VALE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vale were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 62.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 293,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 147,475 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $2,370,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 318.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 80,839 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65,220.65, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Vale had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter. research analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

