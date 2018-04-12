Raymond James & Associates Purchases 16,623 Shares of Pool (POOL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,623 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of Pool worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 22.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 57.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pool by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $5,838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,370,755.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $7,104,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,685,004. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $160.00 price target on Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

POOL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.92. The stock had a trading volume of 122,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pool has a 1-year low of $97.25 and a 1-year high of $150.26. The firm has a market cap of $5,991.34, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $510.18 million during the quarter. Pool had a return on equity of 70.46% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. research analysts expect that Pool will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

