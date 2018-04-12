Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,517 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NetEase were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,636,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of NetEase by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,119,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,444,000 after buying an additional 1,000,970 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,274,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,745,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,181,000 after buying an additional 1,225,421 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $347.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.94.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $281.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37,317.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $253.20 and a 52 week high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.03). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

