Raymond James & Associates Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.43% of Waddell & Reed worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WDR opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,582.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.95. Waddell & Reed has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $23.82.

Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. Waddell & Reed had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Waddell & Reed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other Waddell & Reed news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $132,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,569.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waddell & Reed from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Waddell & Reed from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Waddell & Reed and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Waddell & Reed

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

