Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $281,000 Position in MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of MedEquities Realty Trust worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRT. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

MRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MedEquities Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE MRT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 141,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.65, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of -0.21. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MedEquities Realty Trust Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate across the acute and post-acute spectrum of care. It focuses on investing in various types of healthcare properties, including acute care hospitals; skilled nursing facilities; short-stay surgical and specialty hospitals, which focus on orthopedic, heart and other dedicated surgeries and specialty procedures; dedicated specialty hospitals, such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals and facilities providing psychiatric care; physician clinics; diagnostic facilities; outpatient surgery centers, and facilities that support these services, such as medical office buildings.

