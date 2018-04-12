Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 348,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,021. The stock has a market cap of $8,472.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $138.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $223.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.68 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $142.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $3,532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

