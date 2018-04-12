Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 241,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,907. The company has a market cap of $1,625.89, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $772.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steelcase in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,422.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Its furniture systems portfolio comprises panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools.

