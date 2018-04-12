Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,002 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Macy’s worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Vetr upgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.57 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In other news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $265,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,184 shares in the company, valued at $473,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen M. Hoguet sold 67,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $1,984,265.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,164 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Macy’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8,884.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

