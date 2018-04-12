Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) CAO Michael J. Wood Sells 543 Shares

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) CAO Michael J. Wood sold 543 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $116,755.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RTN opened at $218.39 on Thursday. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $222.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $62,669.27, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.98%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Raytheon from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

