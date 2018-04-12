Raytheon (RTN) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $62,926.04, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $222.82.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

In other news, VP Rebecca R. Rhoads sold 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $2,556,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $162,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,896.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $22,730,714. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $235.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.36.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

