RCI Hospitality (RICK) PT Set at $34.00 by Westpark Capital

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) has been given a $34.00 target price by equities researchers at Westpark Capital in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Westpark Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

RICK has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RCI Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of RICK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 4,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,602. The firm has a market cap of $278.03, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.39. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 38.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/rci-hospitality-rick-pt-set-at-34-00-by-westpark-capital.html.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.