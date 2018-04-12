TheStreet Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, March 26th.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RICK. BidaskClub raised RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 price target on RCI Hospitality and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RCI Hospitality presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

RICK opened at $28.46 on Monday. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 12.91%. sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1,244.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

