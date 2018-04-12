Re/Max (RMAX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RMAX. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Re/Max from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price objective on Re/Max and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Re/Max in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on Re/Max and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.29.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. Re/Max has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,047.60, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 72.93%. analysts predict that Re/Max will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

