Real Estate Investors LLC (RLE) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.88 Per Share

Real Estate Investors LLC (LON:RLE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Investors stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.82) on Thursday. Real Estate Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 52 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 65.39 ($0.92).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.99) target price on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

