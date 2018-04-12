Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG):

4/9/2018 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2018 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company launched TOP IV initiatives which are anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $95-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. Its strong capital position keeps the company poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies. Further, it continues to benefit from improving loans and deposit balances, and is well positioned to grow as the U.S. economy is gaining traction. However, significant exposure to commercial loans remains a concern. Also, exposure to pending legal cases might keep costs elevated in the near term.”

4/3/2018 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 435,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20,808.78, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 927.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 451,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 74.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,406 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

