Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oxford Biomedica (OXBDF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS: OXBDF) recently:

4/4/2018 – Oxford Biomedica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

4/3/2018 – Oxford Biomedica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

3/24/2018 – Oxford Biomedica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

3/23/2018 – Oxford Biomedica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Oxford Biomedica stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 968,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,485. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and produces gene and cell therapy products for the treatment of ocular, neurodegenerative, and cancer diseases in Europe and rest of world. The company operates through Partnering and R&D segments. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells in the brain and the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

