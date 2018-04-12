Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Auto Trader Group (AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON: AUTO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2018 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 370 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

4/12/2018 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 523 ($7.39) price target on the stock.

4/5/2018 – Auto Trader Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

4/4/2018 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating.

3/23/2018 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/21/2018 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.65) price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Auto Trader Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.66) price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/16/2018 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank.

3/16/2018 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 523 ($7.39) price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a GBX 450 ($6.36) price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.78) price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.65) price target on the stock.

2/26/2018 – Auto Trader Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.66) price target on the stock.

2/26/2018 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.65) price target on the stock.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.82) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 313 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 445 ($6.29).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers products and services to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.