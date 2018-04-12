Recon Technology (RCON) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media headlines about Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Recon Technology earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1493150067974 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RCON stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 68,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,006. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter. Recon Technology had a negative net margin of 50.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

