Recro Pharma (REPH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on REPH. UBS started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 target price on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 285,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,192. The company has a market cap of $208.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.74. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Recro Pharma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Recro Pharma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 906,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Recro Pharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 79,520 shares during the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,362,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Recro Pharma by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 180,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.

