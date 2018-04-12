Morgan Stanley Increases Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) Price Target to $150.00

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the open-source software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Red Hat Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Red Hat Software from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Red Hat Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Red Hat Software from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Red Hat Software from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.82.

Shares of NYSE:RHT opened at $156.40 on Tuesday. Red Hat Software has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $167.36. The stock has a market cap of $26,786.06, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arun Oberoi sold 15,000 shares of Red Hat Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total transaction of $2,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,457 shares in the company, valued at $11,435,106.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 4,500 shares of Red Hat Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $702,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Red Hat Software by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Red Hat Software by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,491 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Hat Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Red Hat Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Red Hat Software by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,065 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Red Hat Software

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

