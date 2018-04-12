Red Pulse (RPX) Market Capitalization Tops $38.04 Million

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 28th. Red Pulse has a market cap of $38.04 million and $1.80 million worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Red Pulse has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse token can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002961 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00084180 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007572 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000309 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Red Pulse Profile

RPX is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,348,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse is www.red-pulse.com/landing.

According to CryptoCompare, “Red Pulse is a NEO-based market intelligence platform covering China's financial and capital markets. RPX is the token that serves as currency on Red Pulse's framework. The supply of RPX will increase over time at a rate of 10% per year. “

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.