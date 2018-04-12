RedCoin (CRYPTO:RED) Price Down 6.3% This Week

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. RedCoin has a market cap of $150,553.00 and approximately $450.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RedCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.01635340 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004815 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017852 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001249 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022094 BTC.

About RedCoin

RedCoin (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. RedCoin’s official website is redcoin.pw.

RedCoin Coin Trading

RedCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy RedCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

