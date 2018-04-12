ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $153.02 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $153.02 million and $12.13 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.88 or 0.04484030 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00057477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00769749 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00021332 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00092874 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00055571 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00031850 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00208556 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin inludes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Bleutrade, Coinhouse, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

