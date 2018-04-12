Deutsche Bank Lowers Regency Centers (REG) Price Target to $72.00

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on REG. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group set a $71.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Regency Centers from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.04.

NYSE REG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 808,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,659. The company has a market cap of $10,073.46, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $70.64.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $257.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $82,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,900.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chaim Katzman sold 1,759,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $101,262,832.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,142,470 shares of company stock valued at $125,849,765. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

