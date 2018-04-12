Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of Regenxbio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $150,800.00.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 577,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,528. The company has a market cap of $1,164.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -1.16. Regenxbio Inc has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 704.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.48%. research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 987,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after buying an additional 378,612 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Regenxbio by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,539,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,710,000 after purchasing an additional 266,235 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Regenxbio by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Regenxbio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Regenxbio by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/regenxbio-inc-rgnx-cfo-sells-150000-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.