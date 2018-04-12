Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,282,000 after acquiring an additional 120,832 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,963,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,034,000 after buying an additional 68,088 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.94. 292,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,190. The firm has a market cap of $9,773.45, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $121.93 and a 1-year high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

In other news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total value of $62,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,987.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $82,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,260.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

