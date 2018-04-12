Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The stock has also seen its 2018 and 2019 estimates moving north in the last 60 days. Reinsurance Group continues to benefit from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in the U.S. and Canadian reinsurance markets and the expansion of its international operations and diversified earnings stream are positives. Moreover, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment. It expects operating income per share to grow 58% and operating ROE between 10% and 12% in the intermediate term. However, exposure to foreign exchange volatility, volatile Australian business and evolving capital requirements pose headwinds for the company in near term.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo restated a market perform rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.11.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $151.49. The company had a trading volume of 73,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9,773.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $121.93 and a 52-week high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total transaction of $62,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,987.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $82,755.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,260.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 35,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 154,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 87,495 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

