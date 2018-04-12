Celanese Co. (CE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Celanese worth $19,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,340,000 after purchasing an additional 302,015 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 91,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bay Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $3,748,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Celanese by 457.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 41,340 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $103.06 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13,713.44, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.69.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

