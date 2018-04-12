Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Bachoco worth $31,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Bachoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bachoco by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Bachoco by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Bachoco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Bachoco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 189,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.23. 5,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340. Bachoco has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,073.25, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.88. Bachoco had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. research analysts forecast that Bachoco will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, and balanced animal feed. It also offers value-added turkey and beef products; and produces and distributes medicines and vaccines for animal consumption.

