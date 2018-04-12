Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 84,200 Shares of Strayer Education Inc (STRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 84,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.93% of Strayer Education worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Strayer Education by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Strayer Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Strayer Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strayer Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Strayer Education from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. First Analysis upgraded Strayer Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Strayer Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strayer Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,134.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Strayer Education Inc has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $109.82.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Strayer Education had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Strayer Education’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Strayer Education Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 19,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,468.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,418,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $270,050.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,043 shares of company stock worth $3,181,155. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strayer Education Profile

Strayer Education, Inc is an education services holding company. The Company provides post-secondary education and other academic programs, through its subsidiaries, Strayer University (the University) and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). As of December 31, 2016, the University offered undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration and criminal justice at 74 physical campuses located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States, and online.

