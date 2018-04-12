Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 624,700 La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 624,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.54% of La Quinta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in La Quinta in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of La Quinta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,008,000 after buying an additional 441,290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of La Quinta by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Quinta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of La Quinta by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 150,696 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded La Quinta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS cut La Quinta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of La Quinta in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of La Quinta in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered La Quinta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:LQ opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. La Quinta Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $2,231.84, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.74.

La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). La Quinta had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that La Quinta Holdings Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About La Quinta

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

