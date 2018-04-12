Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,335,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.98% of Enzo Biochem worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth $149,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.02, a PE ratio of -120.80 and a beta of 1.04. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 million. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

In related news, CFO Barry W. Weiner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,313,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elazar Rabbani sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,867,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,815.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics.

