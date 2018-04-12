Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.18 Million Holdings in Microsemi Co. (MSCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Microsemi worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Microsemi by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in Microsemi by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsemi by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150,766 shares during the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Microsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsemi by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,499,000 after purchasing an additional 115,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Microsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Shares of MSCC stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7,433.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. Microsemi Co. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.17 million. Microsemi had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Microsemi Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Frederick C. Goerner sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $136,125.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,613.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Goren sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $138,838.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,105.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,692 shares of company stock worth $577,679. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Microsemi Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

