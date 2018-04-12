Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 23,749 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,749 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of RenaissanceRe worth $19,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,578,000 after purchasing an additional 736,689 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,896,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,027,000 after purchasing an additional 155,100 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,069,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,291,000 after purchasing an additional 130,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 799.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 111,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 98,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $5,537.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $288.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -15.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Citigroup lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

