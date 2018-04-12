Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNST. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Hilliard Lyons raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

RNST opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,151.56, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Renasant has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. analysts predict that Renasant will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred F. Sharpe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,970.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,833. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

