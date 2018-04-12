Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th. The firm presently has a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Hovde Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Renasant and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,193.54, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred F. Sharpe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP R Rick Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,948 shares of company stock worth $1,048,833. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

