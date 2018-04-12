Republic Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.89 Million (CRYPTO:REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. Republic Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.79 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Republic Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Tidex and ForkDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00808561 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012976 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00161966 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Republic Protocol Profile

Republic Protocol’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,428,613 tokens. The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Republic Protocol Token Trading

Republic Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, Tidex, ForkDelta, Liqui, DDEX and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Republic Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

