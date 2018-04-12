B. Riley Comments on ArQule, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (ARQL)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of ArQule in a report issued on Monday, March 26th, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ArQule’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on ArQule in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.52, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.83. ArQule has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 2,301,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $6,674,584.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ArQule by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 99,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ArQule by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArQule during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,220,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “B. Riley Comments on ArQule, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (ARQL)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/research-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-arqule-inc-s-q2-2018-earnings-arql-updated-updated.html.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArQule (ARQL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.