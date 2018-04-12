II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for II-VI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th, according to Zacks Investment Research. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. II-VI had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IIVI. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $44.35 on Monday. II-VI has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,549.45, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in II-VI by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

