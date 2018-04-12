Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2018 Earnings (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 10th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2018 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $12.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.22 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.20 by C$0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 89.03% and a return on equity of 101.93%. The firm had revenue of C$1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CP. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$255.00 to C$263.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$248.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$270.00 to C$266.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$252.50.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$224.16 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$189.57 and a one year high of C$240.40.

In related news, insider James Dominic Luther Clements sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.21, for a total transaction of C$230,210.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

