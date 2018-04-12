Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Fujifilm in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fujifilm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17,541.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. Fujifilm has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Fujifilm had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Fujifilm Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

