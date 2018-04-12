Research Analysts Set Expectations for WPX Energy’s FY2018 Earnings (WPX)

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Jaffray has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.78 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

NYSE:WPX opened at $14.53 on Thursday. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,224.44, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 548,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 238,646 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,599,000 after buying an additional 129,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,286,000 after buying an additional 308,368 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $530,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-wpx-energys-fy2018-earnings-wpx.html.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.