Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Performant Financial (PFMT)

Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2018 – Performant Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

3/9/2018 – Performant Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/8/2018 – Performant Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

3/7/2018 – Performant Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ PFMT) traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Performant Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.41, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performant Financial news, CEO Lisa Im sold 40,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $64,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,456,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation (Performant) provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The Company’s services identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients in a range of markets. The Company provides its services on an outsourced basis where the Company handles many or all aspects of its clients’ recovery processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.