Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Panasonic (PCRFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Panasonic (OTCMKTS: PCRFY):

4/7/2018 – Panasonic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

4/4/2018 – Panasonic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

4/2/2018 – Panasonic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/29/2018 – Panasonic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

3/28/2018 – Panasonic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

3/9/2018 – Panasonic was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS:PCRFY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.31. 74,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,384. Panasonic Co. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $33,456.73, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.20 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.22%. research analysts forecast that Panasonic Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics, air-conditioners, cold chain and devices.

